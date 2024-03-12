Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says als is nou weer hunky-dory between him and star man Kevin de Bruyne after their heated argument during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. Guardiola subbed off De Bruyne in the second half and the Belgian playmaker did not take kindly to his coach’s decision.

But Guardiola says dinge is nou weer fine, explaining: “I’m happy to see that! I like it if he’s upset, it’s good. He’s happy now. I knew what we were missing, we missed keeping the ball. “After [he went off] we did it better. But, listen, Kevin… what can I say for Kevin… we need him and he is important.” Guardiola adds: “He will have a chance the next game to prove how wrong I was, so next time he’ll have it. It’s fine.