Manchester City may be 3-1 up in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against FC Copenhagen, but manager Pep Guardiola has warned his defending champions against any complacency in tonight’s 10pm second leg clash at home. City, second in the Premier League, face leaders Liverpool on Sunday who they trail by a point but the Spaniard says the focus remained on reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗦 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗘



🆚 FC Copenhagen

🏆 @ChampionsLeague

🎙️ @PepTeam & @ErlingHaaland

⤵️ Watch live — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 5, 2024 He explains: “In football, details make the difference. Everything can happen. We concede a goal in the 85th minute... concede two, we have to go to extra time. “I have a lot of respect for Copenhagen. They defend, they have a good system... they’re really well organised.” Guardiola cites the example of RB Leipzig, whom City beat 3-1 on the road in the group stage but then went 2-0 behind at home before fighting back to win 3-2.