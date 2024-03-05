Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden, 23, has become a “world class” talent capable of deciding big games after the 23-year-old scored twice in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday. Guardiola explains: “I always had the feeling he would score goals and now he is winning games. To become a world class-player at that age you have to win games.

"He lives to play football. That's why with 18, 19 years old he proved things but now he's more mature. "He always scored goals but now scores goals that win games and when you do this, you reach another level as a player." Foden adds: "That's my aim, to turn up in the big games.