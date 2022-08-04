Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is hoping his new faces can stun his former club Arsenal in Friday night’s Premier League opener. Invincibles captain Vieira is unbeaten in meetings with his fellow former Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta, winning their last clash at Selhurst Park 3-0 in April.

✨ @EbereEze10 ✨#CPFC pic.twitter.com/BY4LqItqSx — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 1, 2022 And having added Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens to his squad this season, Vieira is confident his youngsters will shine. Vieira says of Canada international Richards: “He’s a solid defender who loves to defend, especially in a one-v-one situation. He’s really comfortable with the ball.” An update from the boss 💬#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 31, 2022 New man Doucoure, 22, has been compared to his boss for his tough-tackling powerplay in the centre of the park.