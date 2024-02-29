Son of legendary Springbok iron man Andre, Stormers hooker Andre-Hugo says there’s no pressure carrying the Venter name as he gets reg to tackle the Bulls and his first Springbok camp. The 22-year-old is set to play a big role in the North-South derby in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in Pretoria.

It comes on the back of his inclusion as one of 11 uncapped players in the 43-man Bok gathering in Cape Town next week, a reward for his klas form for the Stormers so far this season. Bokke legend: Andre Venter. Picture: @FrontRowRugbyXV on X Rugby is in Venter’s genes as his yster flanker pa epitomised every quality of the hardboard Bokke, but the youngster reckons he is his own man. On comparisons to his pa and being part of Rassie Erasmus’ Bok plans, he says: “To be honest, it’s mostly thanks to the team and the coaches for giving me the chance to play and then there is pressure on me to play well and so on.