A community activist from Hout Bay is on a mission to raise funds for a local basketball club so that the laaities can excel in the sport and keep out of harm’s way. Roscoe Jacobs intends to raise R100 000 which he says will help sustain the future of the Hout Bay Hurricanes and the growth of the sport in the area.

The Hout Bay Hurricanes consist of several boys and girls teams under the age of 18. Since its establishment in 2016 at the Hangberg Sports Centre, several players have had impressive achievements. Support: Forward Tanaka Dembo. Picture supplied Jacobs says players already made the Schools District team while others made the Western Cape Schools Team and the District and Western Province Provincial teams.

The Hurricanes have also established a strong relationship with local schools, while providing academic support to players. “I’m raising R100 000 for the Hout Bay Hurricanes Basketball Club. We need 1000 people to donate a minimum of R100 each to reach our target by June, which is Youth Month in South Africa,” Jacobs says. The donations will go towards the team’s day-to-day expenses, as well as transportation, tutors and competition participation fees.

Jacobs, who is also a coach at the club, says with a lack of extra-curricular activities in Hout Bay, the donations will help boost the team and the sport in the community. “It creates a sense of family and belonging which is something we take very seriously as a club. This is important because the players know that we are not just there in words but in action. "What we are doing is diverting youth from becoming perpetrators and/or victims of crime,” he explains.

This year, the Hout Bay Hurricanes will also have a senior squad for the first time. One of the more seasoned players, 19-year-old power forward Tanaka Dembo, says the team is his support system. “In 2022 during my matric ball, they reached into their pockets and covered some of my needs till today. My family and I remain grateful, coach Roscoe always steps in whenever any of us needs anything.“