The Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club keeps on flying the South African flag high after they qualified for season 3 of the Basketball Africa League in 2023. The group landed in Cape Town on Wednesday after winning the Road to BAL Elite 16 East Conference in Joburg. They beat City Oilers from Uganda 75-69 in a thrilling encounter.

The Cape side led until the fourth quarter, then gave up the lead before reclaiming it at the last minute. Assistant coach Vincent Ntunja says his team is now looking forward to the big leagues. “We are the two-time South Africa champions and now we are eligible and qualified for the BAL season 3 which will probably be hosted in Egypt, and the winners there will finish off in Rwanda,” Ntunja explains.

The team received a warm welcome at Cape Town International Airport, as fellow ballers and proud parents waited for them. “It was good to see the local teams from Gugulethu, Nyanga and as far as Hout Bay coming out to support us,” Ntunja adds. “It was good for the team and for the basketball community as soccer and cricket normally get a big reception at the airport.”