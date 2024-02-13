The athletics fraternity is in shock after the death of marathon world record-holder Kevin Kiptum, who died in a car crash on Sunday. Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed in a traffic accident in the Rift Valley, cutting short the career of the only man to have run the endurance classic in less than two hours and one minute.

According to the police report, Kiptum was driving his Rwandan coach and a woman in a car near the Rift Valley village where he was born when the accident occurred. World Record Holder Kevin Kiptum has passed away in a vehicle accident in Elgeyo Marakwet. pic.twitter.com/qO1qKtgxkF — Moe (@moneyacademyKE) February 12, 2024 The athlete lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road into a ditch, travelling for about 60 metres along it before crashing into a large tree. The 24-year-old set the record at the Chicago Marathon in October with a time of two hours and 35 seconds to surpass the mark of 2:01:09 run by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2022.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says: "On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, team mates and the Kenyan nation. "IAn incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly." Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, PS Peter Tum, and Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei paid a visit to offer their condolences to the family of the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum. pic.twitter.com/LtOL6UF2yz — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) February 12, 2024 Two-time Oympic champion and ex-world record holder Kipchoge adds: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the Marathon World record holder and rising star Kelvin Kiptum.