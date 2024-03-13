Looking for their first league win of 2024, the 13th-placed Cherries face 18th-placed Luton, who will no doubt be playing their hearts out for sidelined captain Tom Lockyer.

Luton Town are on a mission to heap more misery on hosts Bournemouth in tonight’s 9.30pm Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium

The Vitality awaits 🧡 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 12, 2024

This fixture was abandoned after 29-year-old Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest in the 16 December clash. Lockyer has since become a dad for the first time as he recovers.

One man who is on a mission to win this game for Luton is midfielder Ross Barkley, who still has his sights set on playing for England at Euro 2024 at the end of the season.

Five since the last of his 36 caps, he tells the BBC: ‘I’m not going to lie, it's in the back of my mind, but I know there’s a lot of competition for places in the England squad.”