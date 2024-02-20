United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, says manager Erik ten Hag after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

Unimpressed: Erik ten Hag.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund, who became the youngest player at 21 to score in six consecutive Prem games, put United in the driver’s seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag’s side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

And Ten Hag says: “We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that...

“The way we started was perfect and that’s the way we want to do it...