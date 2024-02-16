Manchester United’s squad for the 2022/23 season was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe, according to a report released by governing body Uefa. The “European Club Finance and Investment Landscape” report says United spent just over 1.42 billion euros (£1.2b) on the squad which played that season, surpassing the previous mark of 1.33 billion euros spent by Real Madrid’s in 2020.

Erik ten Hag's squad at the end of the 2022/23 season included big-money transfers Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro. United's rivals Manchester City were second for that season with a squad value of 1.286 billion euros. The report adds that Real Madrid (841 million euros), Manchester City (836 million euros), Barcelona (815 million euros) and Paris St Germain (807 million euros) had the highest revenues in 2022.



The Premier League had nine teams in the top-20 earning clubs, with an average revenue of 323 million euros.