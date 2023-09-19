Cape Town Spurs continue their quest for a first PSL win this season against former Urban Warrior Mabhuti Khenyeza’s Golden Arrows. Spurs captain Clayton Daniels is determined to rally his manskappe as they look to finally break their duck when Shaun Barlett’s rock-bottom span, who are still without a single log point after five games, host the KZN side at Athlone Stadium in a 7.30pm showdown.

Khenyeza’s Abafana Bes’thende are flying high in second on the log, with 11 points after six games played. Cape Town Spurs vs Golden Arrows



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



Tuesday, 19 September - 19:30pm 🕒



Tickets available on Ticketpro 🎫 #CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/Ali2cuX1PS — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 17, 2023 But Daniels says his manne have been working hard during the international break and are ready to haak af on his former Ajax Cape Town teammate Khenyeza’s team. He tells Spurs’ media team: “Training has been going really well.

“We have used this break to really focus on a few areas. The energy in the camp is really good. We asked our captain how the Urban Warriors have been utilising the international break…#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/0Q6tjxHbnB — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 14, 2023 “We’re looking forward to the Golden Arrows game to showcase what we’ve been working on.” Over in the Wineland at dieselle tyd, Stellenbosch host Moroka Swallows, with Steve Barker’s 11th-placed hosts looking to end a three-match winless run.

They look set to be without stalwart rightback Deano van Rooyen, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s goalless draw at Arrows and suspended centreback Thabo Moloisane. We’re back at home for Match Day! 🏟️



🆚 Moroka Swallows FC

🏆 DStv Premiership

🗓️ Today, 19 September

🕢 19h30

🏟️ Danie Craven Stadium

🎟️ R50.00

🛒 Webtickets and Pick 'n Pay

📺 SuperSport OTT & ShowMax pic.twitter.com/eKKN9M2RsT — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 19, 2023 But pacy forward Devin Titus is back in contention after serving a two-match ban. Barker says: “At home, against Swallows, we have to be the ones who take the initiative and ensure that we win the match.”