Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks against Australia in Saturday’s (11.45am) Rugby Championship Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after his fellow loose-forward Sam Cane was ruled out of the contest by a neck injury. The inspirational No.8 will lead a starting backrow also featuring Dalton Papali’i, who steps in on the openside flank for Cane in the only change to the starting side from the team that beat the Springboks two weeks ago.

Lock Sam Whitelock returns from injury on the bench alongside centre Anton Lienert-Brown, who was suspended for a dangerous tackle in the Super Rugby playoffs. Team for Bledisloe One 😤#BledisloeCup #AUSvNZL pic.twitter.com/3PPS1C9KUO — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 26, 2023 Scrumhalf Cam Roigard could make his Test debut off the bench as he pushes for a spot at the World Cup in France later this year. With wins over Argentina and South Africa already in the bag in the shortened Rugby