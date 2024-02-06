MI Cape Town might be out of the SA20 tournament, but the party is still going strong in the Mother City in the playoffs.
Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants are currently in town and will go head to head at Newlands on Tuesday night at 5.30pm for the right to play in Sunday’s final at the same venue.
It won’t be tickets for the losers, however, because they finished first and second respectively on the overall log after the round-robin standings, and the beaten side tonight will have another shot at making the decider.
That shot will come in the second qualifier on Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s “Eliminator” between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.
Heading into tonight’s match it’s 1-1 between the Sunrisers and Giants, with the latter winning by 35 runs in the Eastern Cape, while the Sunrisers returned the favour in Durban with a five-wicket win.
It will be a great battle between the batsmen. Giants master-blasters Matthew Breetzke (383 runs at an average of 38.3), Heinrich Klaasen (350 at 43.75) and Jon-Jon Smuts (286 at 35.75) are all in the tournament’s top 10 run-scorers, with Jordan Hermann (232 at 33.14) and Tristan Stubbs (231at 57.75) coming in 10th and 11th, respectively, for the Sunrisers.
In the bowling department, Risers’ Daniel Worrall has claimed the joint-most wickets (15) in the tournament, with teammates Ottniel Baartman (12) and Marco Jansen (11) coming in sixth and eighth, respectively.
For the Giants, Noor Ahmad (12), Keshav Maharaj (11), Reece Topley (11) and Marcus Stoins (10) are in the top 10.
