MI Cape Town might be out of the SA20 tournament, but the party is still going strong in the Mother City in the playoffs. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants are currently in town and will go head to head at Newlands on Tuesday night at 5.30pm for the right to play in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

It won’t be tickets for the losers, however, because they finished first and second respectively on the overall log after the round-robin standings, and the beaten side tonight will have another shot at making the decider. On the rise: Daniel Worrall. Picture: Shaun Roy That shot will come in the second qualifier on Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s “Eliminator” between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers. Heading into tonight’s match it’s 1-1 between the Sunrisers and Giants, with the latter winning by 35 runs in the Eastern Cape, while the Sunrisers returned the favour in Durban with a five-wicket win.