Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will look to hit the ground running in his first match since undergoing knee surgery in April when they tackle Wales on Saturday. Kolisi was included in the starting XV for South Africa’s second-last World Cup warm-up match and will take the field as one of two players in the run-on squad who will play their first Test this year – the other being scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse.

Picking a strong match-day 23 for the Cardiff clash, coach Jacques Nienaber explains his call to start his captain and not ease him in off the bench as follows: "We would like to get as many minutes possible into Siya and Jaden. We have two matches left before playing Scotland at the World Cup.



"When you start with a player, you can take him off when he's not productive anymore – whether it's after 20,30, 40 minutes or whatever." Of his return following the death of his father, Hendrikse says: "It's been a tough couple of months, but the main thing now is I'm doing what I love..."

Kolisi and Hendrikse are two of 11 changes to the team that beat Argentina 24-13 in their last warm-up match. STARTING ANEW: Jaden Hendrikse.Picture credit: Rodger Bosch The other changes see Willie le Roux in for Damian Willemse at fullback, Cheslin Kolbe replacing Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing and Damian de Allende in for Andre Esterhuizen in midfield. Up front, Pieter-Steph du Toit replaces Franco Mostert in the No.7 jumper with RG Snyman in for Marvin Orie at five and a hele nuwe front row in Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff replacing Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane.