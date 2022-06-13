Liverpool are on the verge of completing a move for Uruguay hotshot Darwin Nunez.
According to widespread reports, the 22-year-old striker has agreed a personal terms on a six-year deal with the Reds.
The only thing left to do is to shake hands on transfer fee with Benfica, in a deal that is expected to reach around £85m.
With the Nunez deal possibly being completed by the end of today, the Reds could finally allow Sadio Mane to leave for Bayern Munich.
Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇾 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022
Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. pic.twitter.com/znzD7DyU8P
Liverpool are holding out for at least £40m, after turning down two previous bids.
As the transfers merry-go-round starting to pick up speed, after the window officially opened on Friday, Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United are monitoring Mane’s move to Bayern, with the Red Devils ready to pounce for Robert Lewandowski.
Lewandowski has confirmed his Bayern career is over and, while he is reportedly a target of Barcelona and Chelsea, United are said to be preparing a £400 000-a-week offer for the Polish goal machine.
United are also keeping an eye on Barca’s interest in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.
Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨![CDATA[]]>📑 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022
Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.
Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.
Never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/DEroWLCBH7
The Catalans want Silva, but his £80m price tag could mean they will have to sell United target Frenkie de Jong.
Meanwhile, free agent Paul Pogba is rumoured to be waiting for Paris St Germain’s pursuit of Zinedine Zidane before he decides his next move.
With PSG reportedly set to replace Mauricio Pochettino with France legend Zidane, Pogba is said to be keen to join his hometown club with Zizou in charge and turn down a return to Juventus.