Liverpool are on the verge of completing a move for Uruguay hotshot Darwin Nunez. According to widespread reports, the 22-year-old striker has agreed a personal terms on a six-year deal with the Reds.

The only thing left to do is to shake hands on transfer fee with Benfica, in a deal that is expected to reach around £85m. With the Nunez deal possibly being completed by the end of today, the Reds could finally allow Sadio Mane to leave for Bayern Munich. Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇾 #LFC



Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. pic.twitter.com/znzD7DyU8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022 Liverpool are holding out for at least £40m, after turning down two previous bids.

As the transfers merry-go-round starting to pick up speed, after the window officially opened on Friday, Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United are monitoring Mane’s move to Bayern, with the Red Devils ready to pounce for Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski has confirmed his Bayern career is over and, while he is reportedly a target of Barcelona and Chelsea, United are said to be preparing a £400 000-a-week offer for the Polish goal machine. United are also keeping an eye on Barca’s interest in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.