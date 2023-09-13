The Stormers on Tuesday announced the signing of former Bulls and Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka.
Gqoboka, 33, is the fourth big signing made by coach John Dobson ahead of the new season, joining back-three stars Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader and Courtnal Skosan in the Mother City.
Of signing Gqoboka, Dobson says: “Lizo is an experienced player who would be a valuable asset for any squad in what is an important position.
“He has already settled in well here in the pre-season and we are all looking forward to seeing what he can do when the season gets underway.”
Gqoboka played two Tests for the Springboks in 2019 and says of making the move to Cape Town: “This is a great team with some incredible supporters and I can’t wait to run out in the blue and white jersey and give my all.
“My family and I have felt at home right away here, my teammates and the coaches have been so welcoming and I want to repay that when I get the chance to take the field as a DHL Stormer.”
The Stormers kick off their new United Rugby Championship season against the Lions at Ellis Park on October 21.