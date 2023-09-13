Gqoboka, 33, is the fourth big signing made by coach John Dobson ahead of the new season, joining back-three stars Warrick Gelant, Ben Loader and Courtnal Skosan in the Mother City.

The Stormers on Tuesday announced the signing of former Bulls and Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka.

Of signing Gqoboka, Dobson says: “Lizo is an experienced player who would be a valuable asset for any squad in what is an important position.

'This is a great team with some incredible supporters and I can't wait to run out in the blue and white jersey and give my all'



“He has already settled in well here in the pre-season and we are all looking forward to seeing what he can do when the season gets underway.”

Gqoboka played two Tests for the Springboks in 2019 and says of making the move to Cape Town: “This is a great team with some incredible supporters and I can’t wait to run out in the blue and white jersey and give my all.