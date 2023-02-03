England captain Owen Farrell says it hurt to get booed off at Twickenham after a dispiriting defeat to South Africa in November and the team will need the crowd's support when they play Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday at 6.45pm.

The defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham ended a poor November series and was seemingly the final straw for the Rugby Football Union (RFU), who sacked coach Eddie Jones and replaced him with Steve Borthwick.