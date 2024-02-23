A Strand Cricketer is living out his childhood dream as he is representing South Africa at the International Masters Cricket World Cup. After waiting for several years, Abdul Aziz Temoor, 41, was chosen to represent the Green and Gold in the over 40’s tournament currently underway in Cape Town.

The proud father of two says that he feels nothing but enjoyment and happiness to be able to play for his country. Ecstatic: Temoor in SA jersey. Picture: supplied “This is what I wanted all my life, to get the baggy green (pants) and the blazer and to represent the country and sing the anthem,” he explains. “I never would have thought that I was going to play for South Africa at this age.”

The tournament kicked off on Monday and will run until 1 March 2024 at various cricket grounds in the City. From bowling in the nets against the late Proteas captain Hansie Cronje to pausing his budding career to start a family, Temoor's journey to the green and gold wasn’t easy. He started playing cricket at the age of 16 and has played all over the country for teams such as the Cape Cobras and Marks Park Cricket Club.

Memory: Hansie Cronje. Picture: REUTERS/Ian Hodgson/File Photo The all-rounder is currently part of an SA team that is second in group B and wants to use his inclusion in the team to inspire youngsters to never give up on their dreams. “It is plain and simple, never give up on your dreams. If you are old enough you are good enough,” Temoor tells the Daily Voice. He is also the Head Coach and a first team player at the Hottentots Holland Cricket Club (HHCC), based in the Helderberg area.