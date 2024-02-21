Kai Havertz will have happy memories when he sets foot on the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal tonight at 10pm in the colours of Arsenal against Porto. It was at this very stadium that he beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in a one-on-one to tuck home the winner for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.

Now playing for London rivals Arsenal, Havertz says he is looking forward to playing in Portugal again tonight, ahead of their Round of 16 first-leg tie. Porto ace: Galeno. Picture: EPA/JOSE COELHO He tells Arsenal’s website: “For me, it’s always going to be a nice memory and I’m looking forward to going there [Estadio do Dragao] again. “I have good memories there, things are always going to be hard there but I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully we’re going to win the game.

“I think every team that plays in the Champions League wants to win it and that’s the goal and we all go into this competition to go as far as possible. Next stop: Porto 🇵![CDATA[]]>🇹 pic.twitter.com/ANxMnWWChL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2024 “But still you have to look game-by-game, there are two games to play now. Wednesday’s the first one, try to win it and see for the other game as well.” Arsenal have not beaten Porto away in the Champions League, losing twice and drawing once.