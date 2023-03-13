Former Proteas Women’s captain Dane van Niekerk looks likely to call time on her international career soon.
The 29-year-old, who missed the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa after failing to prove her fitness, wrote on Instagram over the weekend: “You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closures.
“There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken.”
End of an era.. 💔![CDATA[]]>🥹 pic.twitter.com/nefrlzussr— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) March 11, 2023
Van Niekerk’s wife and national teammate Marizanne Kapp also posted on social media: “End of an era” with a broken heart emoji accompanied by a string of pictures of teammates other former Proteas such as Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee, who have also recently retired.