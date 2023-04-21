Treble-chasing Manchester City are ready to kap nat, warns ace Bernardo Silva ahead of Saturday’s 5.45pm FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley.
Silva and his teammates set up a Champions League semifinal clash against holders Real Madrid by steamrolling Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate in their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday night.
And ahead their battle against the Blades, before their potential Premier League decider against Arsenal next Wednesday, the Portuguese says they are vol gees for the run-in.
He warns: “[We are] very confident and in a very good moment - the best moment of the season for the team.
“We know how tough it is to get to this spart of the season when if you drop you’re performance for one game in any competition, we will try not to let that happen.
“The next games [is] another final against Sheffield United [then] Arsenal.”
In Sunday’s second FA Cup final-four clash at 5.30pm, Manchester United tackle high-flying Brighton.
And Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants his span pumped up, saying ahead of last night’s Europa League quarterfinal decider at Sevilla: “The timing of emotions is important in big games - we must focus on the best game you can as a team and individual.”
Meanwhile, Brighton’s wing wizard Kaoru Mitoma is targeting a big scalp, adding: “They have a lot of talented players, so we have to pay attention to them, look after the ball better and take the initiative of the match.
“And if we can play our football, I think we have a chance.”