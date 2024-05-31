A racism row has caused a rift between two larney sport mad schools. Rondebosch Boys High and Paarl Boys have been the talk of the town following two alleged incidents of racial abuse that took place during derby matches at the weekend.

Monkey noises and gestures were reportedly aimed towards Rondebosch hockey players last Friday while a black rugby player was apparently the target of the same gestures on Saturday. Shaun Simpson, headmaster of Rondebosch Boys High, said in a letter to parents on Monday that the school will have to seriously consider its sporting relationship with Paarl Boys. In the letter, Simpson described how a hockey match had to be called off due to fights between players from both schools following a racist taunt of a Rondebosch player who had been sent off.

The palie said a similar incident happened during one of the rugby games the next day. “Once we have full reports and a clear understanding, the following course of action is most probable. “We will write to both Western Province Hockey and Rugby calling for an investigation and a strong statement about racism in sport, both on the field of play and from supporters,” he wrote.

“I was sent a voice note from a black scholar at Paarl Boys decrying what occurred and so on the balance of probabilities, I can only conclude that what has been reported is exactly what happened.” Human rights: Chris Nissen calls for investigation. Picture: supplied According to Paarl Boys High, racism has never been accepted at their school. The School Governing Body and school administration said in a statement that they would thoroughly look into the accusations against them.

“Therefore, certain allegations made regarding events supposedly transpiring during the past weekend’s sports against Rondebosch High School, are approached and investigated with due seriousness,” the statement said. “The school will, after the investigation has been completed, take appropriate steps if needed.” According to Paarl Boys High, the success they achieved in embracing diversity has been proved over and over again.

“Two of the three official traditions of Paarl Boys’ High clearly states that each and every learner, parent, old boy and supporter will abide by ‘Good Sportsmanship’ and ‘Good conduct’.” The allegations and the matter have been referred to the relevant sports associations for investigation, according to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The WCED condemns any form of racism or prejudice. We await, however, the outcome of the investigations before making any conclusions on the matter.”