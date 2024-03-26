The all-action leftback burst on the scene in the 2000-01 season for his boyhood club Arsenal, going on to make 385 league appearances in total, contributed to 147 clean sheets, scored 15 goals and made 31 assists across 15 seasons.

Three-time champion Ashley Cole was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Monday.

Starring for the Gunners and Chelsea, Cole won three titles - two with the Gunners, including being part of the record-breaking “Invincibles” Arsenal team who went unbeaten through the 2003/04 season.

The 43-year-old says: “I’m honoured to join the Premier League Hall of Fame.

“It’s humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career.