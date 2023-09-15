The South African rugby fraternity were rocked tot ‘n stilstand on Thursday morning when news broke that hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the World Cup. Arguably the best hooker in the world suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday and SA rugby sent out a statement the next day reading: “Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup in France with a long-term knee injury.”

Coach Jacques Nienaber says: “First and foremost, we are extremely disappointed for Malcolm, and we wish him all the best in his recovery. BREAKING: Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of #RWC2023 - more here: https://t.co/G8KIbhmTrh 🚨#Springboks #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/X0LjVQuNl3 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 14, 2023 “He’s been working very hard to be in the best form possible for the tournament, and it’s tragic that his campaign has ended this way. “As a team we will remain in contact with him, as we do with all injured players such as Lukhanyo [Am], Handre [Pollard] and Lood [de Jager], and support him as much as we can through the recovery process.”

Nienaber, though, has not yet called up a replacement - with Stormer Joseph Dweba next in line - saying: “We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi [Mbonambi] and Deon [Fourie] in the squad, while Marco [van Staden] has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option. Leading man: Bongi Mbonambi.Picture credit: Steve haag “We’ll assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week.” Marx was not included in the squad for Sunday’s Pool B clash against Romania, with Mbonambi leading a much-changed Bok team as they gear up to face Ireland next week.

The Boks, meanwhile, are also sweating on the fitness of lock Eben Etzebeth who is nursing a shoulder injury. The #Springboks team to face Romania in their second #RWC2023 pool game in Bordeaux on Sunday - more here: https://t.co/aip2LcSPV3 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/CBSZXLQgoI — Springboks (@Springboks) September 13, 2023 WEEKEND’S RUGBY WORLD CUP FIXTURES Friday: New Zealand v Namibia (9pm)