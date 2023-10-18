Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly backs coach Mauricio Pochettino’s strugglers to pull off the “impossible” and hand Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season when domestic football returns this weekend. The 11th-placed Blues hosts London rivals and joint league leaders at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, with Mikel Arteta’s manne heading into the game after a 1-0 win over treble winners Manchester City.

And Desailly believes the Gunners will onderskat his ex team, leading to a bloedbek. The story of the season so far 📖



Who are you excited to see when the Premier League returns this week? pic.twitter.com/7PJYx4kk24 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2023 Of the game the retired France star tells Gambling Zone: “It looks impossible, but I’ll go for a 3-1 win [to Chelsea]. “Why not? This is the beauty of the Premier League.