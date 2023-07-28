It will be a game of laastes when South Africa host Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday at 5.05pm. Not only will it be the Springboks’ final home game before they depart for the World Cup in France in September as well as their last game of the Rugby Championship, but it could well be au revoir for captain Duane Vermeulen on South African shores.

After hinting at retirement over the last while, the World Cup could be the 37-year-old Thor’s swansong to rugby. And teammate Marvin Orie wants to make it a special one for their leader. ⏳ Up next in #TRC2023 = Argentina



The 30-year-old, who will team up with fellow ex-Tygerberg High scholar Eben Etzebeth in the second row, says of playing SA's laaste game on home soil before the World Cup at Ellis Park: "I perceive Ellis Park to be the home of the Springboks…

“Ellis Park always has that feeling as the home of the national team.” Orie and the Bok manne would like nothing more than to show the Argies dat hulle baas is op die spesifieke plaas. For that to happen he will have to get the better of experienced Puma Tomas Lavanini and his woelige charges.