Head coach Fabien Galthie is being urged to hand new faces a chance with their title hopes all but over, yet it’s something the ex-scrumhalf has repeatedly decided against doing.

The fallout of France’s swak start to the Six Nations , including an opening round klap to Ireland and a draw with Italy, overshadows Les Bleus’ build-up to Sunday’s 5pm trip to Wales.

Pressured: Fabien Galthie. Picture: EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

And France centre Gael Fickou backed his coach, saying: “Despite the difficulty, the pressure from the press, from everyone, he never gives up on his players. He’s totally behind us and we're totally behind him.”

Meanwhile, on the eve of the Italy and Scotland clash, former Stormers centre Huw Jones says he was “tempted” by a move to France before deciding to continue his club rugby career with Glasgow.

Jones, who will be without midfield partner Sione Tuipulotu (knee) against Italy tomorrow at 4.15pm, adds: “It would be a shame to pass up what’s happening at Glasgow at the moment.”