The mother of a 17-year-old Goodwood rugby player needs help to raise R9000 to help make his dream come true of representing Western Province at the 2024 VBK Rugby Week. Lucin Cupido was selected to be part of the WPNS XV team which will compete against teams from various provinces in the Eastern Cape and Free State during the June school holiday.

The Grade 10 pupil at J.G. Meiring High School says he has been practising for this event since the age of 10. “I went for trials two weeks ago and afterwards the coaches said that I played well. I’m very excited, I have worked very hard to get here,” he says. The young Inside Centre (no 12) wants to learn a few rugby tricks and hopes to grab the attention of scouts.

Baller: Cupido is a No.12. Picture: supplied However, players chosen for the tournament need to come up with R9k, for various expenses. Lucin’s mom, Lucinda Cupido, says she is proud of her son’s selection but hopes someone can assist them with the funds as it is also his dream to become a Springbok. “It is tough because we don’t have the finances. I would be happy if someone could help my son because I’m a single parent so it is hard for me,” she says.

“This is his dream: to become the best at what he is doing.” Johan Engelbrecht, manager of WPNS, adds, “The boys have a fantastic opportunity to play at a higher level.” “There are a lot of boys who don't get recognised and for us to give them a platform to say that there is something after school like rugby if they can put their mind to it.”