Soccer ace Ahluma Gentlemen from Kraaifontein is appealing for assistance to help him raise funds for his soccer tournament to Johannesburg in September. Ahluma, 17, is a Grade 10 learner at Bloekombos Secondary School and has been selected for a 20-player squad that will represent the Western Cape at the Metro East District Schools tournament on 25 September.

To help raise funds for his trip, Ahluma has been going to Cape Gate Mall every Saturday asking mense for donations; he has so far managed to raise R1 070. Ahluma says: “I am a goalkeeper and we had to go for the trial on 12 April. There were so many other goalkeepers there that I thought I would not make it, but when I heard that I was selected I was very excited.” Soccer ace, Ahluma Gentlemen a goalkeeper from Kraaifontein is appealing for assistance to help him raise funds for his soccer tournament to Johannesburg in September. picture supplied Each player must raise R8 000 with the first deposit of R4 000 due on 30 May.

Ahluma says: “I have had so many opportunities to play professional football. I was even supposed to go to Spain last year but due to funds I could not go. My dad works in construction and my mom is a domestic worker, but they don’t have money to fund my trips. “I really want to go this time. I was selected to play for Young Bafana Soccer Academy and Cape Town Spurs, but I did not have travelling money to make it to training. “That is why I am trying my best to get funds because there are going to be scouts from different clubs who might see my potential and sign me, so that I can change the situation at home and live my dream.”