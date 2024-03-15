Manchester United legend John O’Shea says Eric ten Hag’s manne must take advantage of Liverpool’s chase for unprecedented quadruple in Sunday’s 5.45pm FA Cup quarterfinal. Having lifted the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final last season, United’s swak season has been made worse by Jurgen Klopp’s manne taking their title and fight for Premier League and European honours - with Liverpool taking a 5-1 lead into their Europa League last-16 clash against Sparta Prague last night.

The bitter rivals are now on a collision course in the FA Cup. Hoping: United hero John O’Shea. Picture: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO And former defender O’Shea tells club media: “Look, it’s a big game, a really big game. “Any time we’re playing Liverpool, it's a huge game, but also, you know, it's a proper chance to win a big trophy.

“I think the players will be confident, because look at the backing they'll get from Old Trafford against Liverpool, but also being aware that, look, Liverpool have players that can hurt you. Fans and players as one.



We're backing Old Trafford to be our 12th man on Sunday ✊#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2024 “Liverpool, obviously, are still fighting on a couple more fronts so they might have their eye off the ball a little bit maybe. Hopefully, United can take advantage.” Meanwhile, Klopp is hoping his manne can find their rhythm and continue raking in silverware before he walks away from the job at the end of the season.