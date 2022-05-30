The Djoker, who had to work harder than what the scoreline suggests, next face either Rafa Nadal or Felix Auger Aliassime who were locked in a titanic battle at the time of going to print Sunday night.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic booked his place in the quarterfinal of the French Open on Sunday by showing glimpses of his brilliant best to demolish Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

He wasn’t the only top player through to the last eight during Sunday’s early session, with world No.3 Alexander Zverev also booking his place in the quarters with a straight-sets 7-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Zverev will next square off against either sixth-seed Carlos Alcaraz or Karen Khachanov, who played in the late match last night.

Looking to join the other groot name in the last eight today, is fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and world No.2 Daniil Medvedev, who face Holger Rune and Marin Cilic respectively.