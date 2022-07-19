Manchester United ’s fullbacks are flying high on the good vibes new coach Erik Ten Hag have brought to the club and have sent a warning to their Premier League rivals. The Red Devils have won two of their pre-season friendlies under Ten Hag, beating bitter rivals Liverpool 4-0 and Melbourne Victory 4-1 last week.

And ahead of today’s 12.10pm match with Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot believe Dutchman Ten Hag is taking them to another level, having finished last season sixth in the league. TOTAL FOOTBALL: Diogo Dalot Leftback Shaw says: “It’s not where the club should be and we know the levels have had to take a massive step in terms of higher intensity and what we're supposed to be doing and I think from the start of the last two weeks, especially in training, it’s definitely a big improvement. 🔺 The new boss 🧠

Read our catch-up with @LukeShaw23! 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2022 "The manager knows what the team needs, he has his own style and how he wants to manage and all the players have really taken it on board."

Rightback Dalot adds in an interview with PA that United’s players are learning total football and almal knows their roles. He says: “[The coach] always asks for co-operation between us. “But one good thing about it is that he always wants us to make sure that we need to know what to do in each position because sometimes we can swap positions inside the pitch and we need to know how to do that.”