Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad kook nie sag nie, he says a ding like it is. Tasked with taking a severely depleted South Africa Test squad to New Zealand next month for a two-match Test series due to the fixture clash with the SA20 tournament back home, Conrad fielded questions about the move after their 1-1 series draw with India last week.

Leading pundits from all over the world, including two former Australia captains Steve Waugh and Michael Clarke, have been particularly critical of the decision. Waugh stated “obviously they [Cricket SA] don’t care” about the sanctity of Test cricket. Conrad’s initial reaction to these comments was “not sure Steve Waugh is too worried about what I think”, before being pressed for a further comment.

He explains: “I love how everyone outside of SA has become experts on South African cricket. Our hands have been forced. “There was a cock-up, a balls-up, somebody got it wrong, with the scheduling and this is why we find ourselves in this position.” With the SA20 being a commercial hit in its first year last season, Conrad says: “I think everyone understands that the SA20 has to happen... it is going to be the lifeblood of SA cricket. If it doesn’t happen, we won’t have Test cricket anyway...”