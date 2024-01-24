A disciplined bowling performance from Durban’s Super Giants, and some strong batting at the back end saw the Durban side to a bonus point 36 run over MI Cape Town in the Betway SA20 at Newlands on Tuesday. Strong batting contributions from Matthew Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder along with a number of good bowling spells helped the Super Giants to an important fourth win of the competition.

In his first cap for the Super Giants Tony de Zorzi scored 20 of the 23 runs the opening partnership was worth before he was bowled by his Western Province team mate George Linde. Breetzke continued to build an innings in trying conditions as he lost Quinton de Kock first ball with score still stuck on 23. Jon-Jon Smuts and Breetzke then steadied the innings with a partnership of 46 before the former was dismissed for 26 off 23 balls in the tenth over.

Unfortunately for the Durban side, Heinrich Klaasen couldn’t get going and was trapped in front for six, while Marcus Stoinis added eleven before being dismissed hit wicket with DSG in trouble at 94 for five. The innings defining partnership came when Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder put on a rapid 39 for the sixth wicket. Breetzke was dismissed for another well played 48 off 46 balls in the 18th over.

Ultimately it was Mulder who provided the fireworks at the back end of the Super Giants innings scoring 38 from 20 balls which catapulted his team to 157 for six at the end of the 20 overs. Afghanistan seamer Naveen Ul-Haq picked up the crucial wicket of Ryan Rickelton for 13 as the home side slumped to 39 for three in seven overs. Keshav Maharaj accounted for the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen and Noor Ahmad picked up Conner Esterhuizen.

Left-hander Sam Curren provided the home side with important impetus with 38 from 27 balls before Stoinis outfoxed the big hitter with the score 87 for four in the 14th over. De Kock took his second catch off Ahmad to dismiss Liam Livingstone for a single. MI Cape Town needed 66 off 32 balls with five wickets in hand at the loss of that wicket. Ahmad produced another top delivery the next ball to dismiss Kieron Pollard for a first ball duck.

The left-arm spin of Ahmad finished with figures of 3/22 from four overs. Stoinis came back to the party and picked up the wicket of Dewald Brevis, well caught in the deep by Junior Dala for 21.

The Australian Stoinis picked up his third wicket when George Linde was caught by Dala as Stoinis finished with 3/18 from his four overs. Ollie Stone was bowled by Naveen Ul-Haq in the penultimate over while Reece Topley confirmed the bonus point win as MI Cape Town finished on 121/9 handing Durban’s Super Giants a 36 run win. Durban’s Super Giants are tied at the top of the log with the Paarl Royals and will play that Royals in Paarl on Friday in their next fixture.