Manchester City are favourites to defend their Premier League crown, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Despite running Pep Guardiola’s manne close last season, with the title race decided by one point on a dramatic final day, Klopp reckons City still have an edge and expects his team to fight hard for a top-four finish.

City have won four of the last five league campaigns with the Reds breaking their run with victory in the 2019/2020 season. BIG PRIZE: Pep Guardiola And Klopp says: “Everyone wants [to win] the Premier League but I have no idea who will make the race. “It looks like City in the end will be champion, and if we hadn’t been champions in between then they’d have won it five times in a row, which is really crazy in this country.”

Klopp might just be downplaying his expectation, but he highlights a serious threat from the chasing pack. MIND GAMES: Jurgen Klopp With Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all have looking to catch up with the top two, Klopp says: “In this league, the main target for all of us is to qualify for the Champions League - and that’s really difficult enough already “The moment you reach that, and then there’s still time an opportunity to fight for the title, then you do that.