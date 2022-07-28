The Blues’ pre-season performances have coach Thomas Tuchel paaping and he is has expressed his concerns about landing the right players in the transfer market.

Chelsea have targeted Wilfried Zaha and Wesley Fofana to bring new energy to the squad.

TARGET: Wesley Fofana

And according to reports, Tuchel has identified Crystal Palace speedster Zaha as looks to add some threat to his attack, with Leicester’s France defender Fofana also on his wanted list after bringing in Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly.

Dinge trek swear for Tuchel in attack and according to MediaFoot, he is keen on Ivorian ace Zaha, who can operate as a centre forward, with the German calling out his current options Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Werner, meanwhile, has been linked to a move to Newcastle and Juventus.