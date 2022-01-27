Cape Town City have agreed to sell Abbubaker Mobara to AmaZulu, as the Citizens lose a second senior star in the current transfer window.

Following the exit of the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Surprise Ralani to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month, versatile Bafana Bafana star Mobara is set to follow him out of Hartleyvale.

The 27-year-old will reunite with coach Benni McCarthy, who brought him to City from Orlando Pirates in 2019, at Usuthu.

Mobara, a former star at Ajax Cape Town, can play across the backline and in central midfield.

He will be a handy addition to McCarthy’s squad ahead of their Caf Champions League group-stage campaign later this year.

City have yet to announce any January additions, but can boast unearthing 16-year-old midfielder Luphumlo Sifumba.

Sifumba will be hoping to repeat his heroics in this weekend’s Compact Cup final against Warriors after scoring in last weekend’s 3-0 semifinal win over Dinaledi.

[email protected]