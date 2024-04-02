The World Cup-winning Springbok limped off in the first half of a 47-14 pak slae for the Bulle at the RDS Arena on Friday.

Jake White’s Bulls learnt some “lessons” from their Leinster defeat last week, but are sweating over the fitness of flanker Marco van Staden for Saturday’s European clash with Lyon.

White’s manne host Lyon at Loftus Versfeld in the last 16 of the Champions Cup, and addressing Van Staden’s availability, the Bulls boss says: “I took him off, because I need him for the rest of the season.

“I know a MCL [medial collateral ligament] is not as bad as the other ligaments. However, we want to get him ready [to play again] sooner, rather than later.”

Friday was a top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Dublin, where the Bulls knocked out Leinster in the inaugural URC semifinals, with White adding: “We were lucky enough to win here [in 2022] and got to be humble enough when we lose here to understand that we’ve got a lot to learn.”