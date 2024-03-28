Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his manskap don’t skrik for African rivals anymore ahead of a huge World Cup 2026 qualifier against Nigeria in June. His South Africa national football team followed up their third-place Afcon finish earlier this year with a thrilling 3-3 draw with Fifa Series hosts Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night.

Bafana fought back from Yassine Benzia’s 22nd-minute opener to take a 2-1 lead into the break thanks to a Themba Zwane brace. About last night ......... Bafana Bafana and hosts Algeria delivered an exhilarating six-goal thriller at a packed Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/nVru5qyvuj — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 27, 2024 After the interval, Yacine Brahimi drew the Desert Foxes, tjokvol European-based talents, level in the 53rd minute. After Elias Mokwana shot cannoned into the Algeria goal off Iqraam Rayners, Benzia ensured the spoils were shared with a potential Puskas Award winning strike in front of a baying crowd.

And Broos reckons his manne are now ready to take on any of Africa’s big boys. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissing media speculation and telling his players that he is going nowhere👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/9GQWHIedeB — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 27, 2024 He tells the Safa media team: “I don’t think we have to be afraid anymore of any team in Africa. “The team is brimming with confidence, which is also what I witnessed at the Afcon tournament. We are not just a team on the pitch but also a team off the pitch.