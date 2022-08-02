Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe has warned his spanmaats that the wounded All Blacks will be gevaarlik when the two teams clash in Nelspruit on Saturday. South Africa head into the Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium as firm favourites, with their archrivals currently on the lowest of low - ranked fourth in the world after a shocking home series defeat to Ireland recently.

And with their coach Ian Foster’s job on the line, all eyes are on New Zealand Rugby as the two teams renew their rivalry in back-to-back matches, with the next one taking place at Ellis Park. HUNGER: Coach Deon Davids Malherbe knows that maak nie saak wat nie, the All Blacks will bring their A-game against the Springboks. He says: “The All Blacks always have a good scrum, and we will be in big trouble if we underestimate them. They are always a formidable side and after losing two Tests against Ireland, they will be desperate to bounce back.

🗣️ Frans Malherbe knows what is in store for the Boks against NZ: "We will be in big trouble if we underestimate them" - more here: https://t.co/yrj4NmUTN4#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/Gmu0Hss4BU — Springboks (@Springboks) August 1, 2022 “They will be very dangerous now. “That said, our focus is on our game and to ensure that we constantly improve in the execution of our game plan.” Forwards coach Deon Davids echoes the prop’s sentiments, saying: “We have a lot of respect for the way New Zealand approaches the set pieces, and their coach has made it clear that the scrums and mauls are going to be important for them, so we also need to make sure that improve in those areas.