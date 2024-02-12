In an interview with Rapport, the 127-Test-capped Matfield confirmed that he has joined Jones’ backroom crew as a consultant to the Japan national span.

Former Springbok skipper Victor Matfield is sak en pak Japan to join ex-Bok assistant coach Eddie Jones on his management staff.

The ex-lock is now reunited with Jones, after the two lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy together in 2007.

Jones, ironically, had joined Jake White’s manne as a special consultant in France when the Bokke won the World Cup 17 years ago.

Victor Matfield will be a consultant coach with Brave Blossoms.



Springbok legend told Rapport “I will fly to Japan twice to be involved in the Japanese camp there for two weeks before tests. I will also do weekly analysis of the other teams for them and forward plans.” pic.twitter.com/6w3URMVOCs — Rich Freeman (@FreemanrugbyJPN) February 11, 2024

Matfield, who has previously coached at his former team, the Bulls and Lions, tells Rapport: “It’s nice to get involved on an international level and work with Eddie.