Former Springbok skipper Victor Matfield is sak en pak Japan to join ex-Bok assistant coach Eddie Jones on his management staff.
In an interview with Rapport, the 127-Test-capped Matfield confirmed that he has joined Jones’ backroom crew as a consultant to the Japan national span.
The ex-lock is now reunited with Jones, after the two lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy together in 2007.
Jones, ironically, had joined Jake White’s manne as a special consultant in France when the Bokke won the World Cup 17 years ago.
Springbok legend told Rapport “I will fly to Japan twice to be involved in the Japanese camp there for two weeks before tests. I will also do weekly analysis of the other teams for them and forward plans.” pic.twitter.com/6w3URMVOCs
Matfield, who has previously coached at his former team, the Bulls and Lions, tells Rapport: “It’s nice to get involved on an international level and work with Eddie.
“I’ve said a lot that I’m a big fan of Eddie. I will fly to Japan twice to be involved in the Japanese camp there for two weeks before tests.
“I will also do weekly analysis of the other teams for them and forward plans.”
Voice Sports Team