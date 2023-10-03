Rugby Australia are bitterly disappointed with the World Cup campaign but expect Eddie Jones to stay on as coach until the end of his contract in 2027, chief executive Phil Waugh announced on Monday.
The Wallabies’ hopes of avoiding a first ever opening-round exit are hanging by a thread despite Sunday’s 34-14 win over Portugal, who they now need to beat Fiji next weekend without allowing the Pacific islanders a bonus point.
And former Wallaby flanker Waugh says: “It’s been bitterly disappointing…
“Where we are now, praying for a Portugal win, the performances certainly weren’t at a level that they needed to be when it comes to World Cup.
“There’s a lot that’s been declining across Australian rugby for some time…”
He adds: “We’re committed to Eddie in the commitment we made to him earlier in the year… I think the most important thing is to look at the overall structure of Australian rugby.”