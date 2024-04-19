A founding member of the Kuils River Runners Club, Clifton Marais passed away in his sleep just days after completing the Totalsports Two Oceans Half-Marathon. Among his last remarks to his wife Ursula was ‘this one is for you’ as he hung his medal over her neck.

Around 36 hours later, Marais,53, from Sarepta died in his sleep. He is survived by his widow, daughter Lizen Marais-Jacobs, son Benazzi, two grandchildren and his mother Elizabeth. Lizen says on Monday her father came home from work excited to see his eldest grandson after he was discharged from hospital.

“ Before he went to bed he told my son, ‘Kenzo pa is so happy you’re home now pa can sleep peacefully’. (A few hours later), we heard a loud snore and tried to wake him up but no response. “The paramedics can't confirm exactly what was the cause of death but it looks like a massive stroke in his sleep or a heart attack,” she says. Marais was an avid sportsman as he was one of the founding members of Kuils River Runners Club and was a former member of Kuils River RFC for more than 20 years.

Fellow club member, Xavier Lewis, says Marais was a gentle giant and wanted the right things to be done. “He would always interact with others and was willing to provide treats for after a race. He always wanted us to take care of our members at the club and community,” he said. Treasurer of Kuils River RFC, Shaun Du Toit, says Marais was not only a great sportsman but a great community man.