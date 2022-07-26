Banyana Banyana invited Mzansi to join them in celebrating the nation’s first Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title when they arrive back home on Tuesday morning. Touching down at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport at 9.55am, the team sent out a tweet on Tuesday telling the fans to meet them as they get ready to show off their shiny trophy.

Having already kicked off their celebrations on Saturday night after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Rabat final, the online post reads: Join us, @SportArtsCultur @SAFA_net and ride

the Gautrain to the airport for FREE, and welcome @Banyana_Banyana home. This offer is only available from; Park, Sandton, Midrand & Pretoria stations between 10.30am and 13am. Terms and Conditions apply. #AThread.#GautrainJourneys pic.twitter.com/rcfowgNTxL — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 25, 2022 “Mzansi! COME SHOW YOUR LOVE for @Banyana_Banyana as we return home with the @CAFwomen trophy. DATE: 26 July 2022. TIME: 09:30. PLACE: OR Tambo International Airport. Dress code: South African colours.” And coach Desiree Ellis promised they will “celebrate as much as we can”.

She says: “We like to celebrate after we win - this is gonna be a big celebration, a long celebration. Because it’s not just about us. “[After five previous final defeats] This first Wafcon takes the monkey off our back. And going through the tournament unbeaten makes it more special. “We want to celebrate as much as we can.