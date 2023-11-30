Tashreeq de Villiers (TDV) has come a long way, from sleeping on the back seats of different cars, to different friend’s couches, even on the streets of the Cape during the winter months. But the popular singer continues to inspire those who can’t see their dreams coming true.

This journey of a kid who’s seen and done it all – from gangs and drugs to the biggest stage in the Cape, performing to 80 000 people. TDV, aka Ricky Vani Frontline, took to the stage on Sunday night with the switching on of the lights in front of the Cape Town City Hall and had the crowd singing along to all of his songs. THE CROWD’S FAVOURITE: Tashreeq de Villiers aka Ricky vani Frontline No doubt the man stole the show and had everyone screaming for more.

While the audience was eating out of his hands, he brought the District Six classic, My broetjie, my bra to life, a song that would inspire him through all of his struggles. I spoke to TDV and he says: “It was the biggest night of my life in entertainment. “I remembered the doors God almighty opened for me before this event, like performing in many theatre productions alongside Marc Lottering and others, even working under the direction of David Kramer and Basil Apollis. Being nominated for a Fleur du Cap award for my role in Aunty Merle, It’s a Girl, and for Danger in the Dark.

“Remembering how we worked together during Covid-19, I thought I couldn’t have gotten this far without all of this guidance. I kept it all in my head and before I walked onto that stage in town, I asked for the strength to pull through so I can inspire more children from the Cape Flats. “This was my ultimate goal and I’m glad the people came out to enjoy the evening with me and the rest of the artists on the night. “Kramer always told me, ‘don’t wait for the door of opportunity to open, be ready when the door opens’.

"This is a dream come true. As a little boy from Woodstock, every year I'd be in town for the festive extravaganza, seeing the biggest names in the game perform on the biggest stage in SA, and I have always wanted that for myself. I could always picture how this would play out and it finally became a reality. "I am so grateful that I have finally stepped onto the biggest stage in SA and I got to share the night with some of the biggest artists in the industry." What was most admirable was that even though he was performing with so many big artists, he most certainly stole the show.

When asked what this meant to him now after pulling it off, he says: “It’s time to work even harder and make more music so we can remain relevant and inspire them some more.” THE CROWD’S FAVOURITE: Tashreeq de Villiers aka Ricky vani Frontline While Ricky was on stage, a whole film crew was also present filming his every step, this had me intrigued by what’s to come. \According to Ricky: “We are hard at work for more than a month on the release of the “Jiva” music video, which will be released on YouTube on Saturday, 2 December. The video will later be released on all social platforms.“

One of the rhymes he brought to the stage, which captured many in the audience, was “it doesn’t matter where you’re from, where you’ve been or what you’ve done, this life is real serious, it’s not all about the fun, it’s easy to smokkel and easy to shoot a gun, but who do you call the day you get gevang?” It was a sight to see from back stage, a sea of our people supporting their own. Tashreeq, who I know well enough, is a down-to-earth, humble human being who never forgets his roots and his religious responsibilities.