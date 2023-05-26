The Premier League gave us countless thrills and spills in a hectic season. Up and down the league, there have been star performers who have caught the eye and been the difference for their spanne.

It comes as no surprise, then that I’ve come to pick out the following XI, who have been oysters for their teams. So with no further a-do, our Daily Voice Premier League All Star team. GOALKEEPER - Nick Pope (Newcastle)

The Magpies have been a revelation this season. And with just 32 goals conceded all season and five defeats - only champions Manchester City have lost fewer games and have conceded the same number of goals - Pope has been the main man as they secured a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Shot stopper: Nick Pope Pope boasts the second most clean sheets after Manchester United’s David de Gea, but he is less prone to wilde howlers than De Gea. With the second most punches, Pope also demonstrates a critical command in his box too.

LEFTBACK - Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) Ecuadorian fullback Estupinan has taken to the Premier League like a Seagull to water since joining from Villarreal at the start of the season. Unstoppable: Pervis Josue Estupinan A workhorse down the left flank, the 25-year-old does the job in defence and attack and has virtually been ever-present since Roberto de Zerbi took the reins from Graham Potter in September.

Just edges out Nathan Ake, who was yster for City as Pep Guardiola went for a “wide centreback”. CENTREBACK - Ruben Dias (Man City) Despite an injury-hit season and without hitting the heights he did when he was named Prem Player of the Year in his debut 2020/21 season, Dias was still that ou.

Gives nothing away at the back and never pulls out of a challenge. City look unbeatable when he plays. CENTREBACK - William Saliba (Arsenal) The Gunners took a huge £27m gamble on 18-year-old Saliba back in 2019.

Just getting started: Arsenal's Saliba, Three loan spells later, Mikel Arteta unleashed him on the Premier League and until he picked up a persistent back injury in late March, Arsenal looked on course for the title. Such influence in a debut season for a 22-year-old is remarkable. With Saliba at the back, Arsenal conceded just 24 goals in 26 matches and then shipped a costly 18 in their last nine without him.

RIGHTBACK - Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) Top 20 in the tackle charts as well as setting up seven goals, Trippier is Newcastle’s main man. The 32-year-old is a constant threat when bombing up from the back, delivering a league-leading 388 crosses.

Comparing him with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, he may have just fewer one goal (one) and on less assist. But defensively, “Boere”, as my fantasy league rivals call him, is the real deal. MIDFIELD - Rodri (Man City) On fire: Manchester City's Rodri Rodri bosses the game for the champions - an invisible wall in front of the defence and the man keeps the City machine purring.

When City lose the ball, you can be sure Rodri is mopping up and providing clean ball for Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish or whoever is available to make mischief. The most passes in the league by a midfielder, he also added six assists, doubling his career tally this season. MIDFIELD - Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

With 23 goal contributions from midfield this season, it’s another stellar season for the Belgian great. The league leader in assists with 16, his combination with new pal Erling Haaland has been one of the most decisive for City’s run to the title. Coming through with seven goals, he shone in the big games, in season-defining wins over derby rivals United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle this season.

MIDFIELD - Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) Odegaard has stepped up big time since being charged to lead Arsenal’s young core. Wonderkid to main ou: Martin Odegaard With 15 goals and seven assists for the Premier League title challengers, the former wonderkid is now pushing Kevin de Bruyne as the league’s ace attacking midfielder.

🥁 Introducing our April Player of the Month…



🥇 Martin Odegaard

🥈 @gabimartinelli

🥉 @ben6white



Congratulations to our captain 🙌 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 18, 2023 He is also in the top five chance creators this season and could have had more goals if he didn’t waste seven of his big chances in front of the pale. RIGHT WING - Mo Salah (Liverpool) By far my toughest pick. My first instinct was to go for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Saka can dominate a game with the skills that brought him 13 goals and 11 assists. But the 21-year-old fell away right when the Gunners needed a final push to the title, with just a goal and an assist in the last nine games. So with his 19 goal contributions since the World Cup in a resurgent Reds side, Salah, with a total of 19 goals and 11 assists gets the nod.

King of the wing: Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah LEFT WING - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) Marcus Rashford (16 goals) and Kaoru Mitoma (7) both have strong cases for the all-star left-wing spot. Rashford was vuurwarm after the World Cup, but has been flou since February as United failed to kick on since winning the League Cup and Mitoma, the man with a university dribbling degree, can be unplayable.

Martinelli, however, sparked into life when Leandro Trossard arrived at the Emirates to challenge him for his place and looks set to end the season with 15 goals and five assists. STRIKER - Erling Haaland (Man City) Always be mine 🎶 pic.twitter.com/iNLaxUJFMB — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2023 It had to be him. The Norwegian has broken almost elke possible goalscoring record for a single season in the Premier League era.