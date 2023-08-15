Hello my good football people, hope you’re having a great start to the week! Man, who would have guessed transfers would overshadow the opening weekend of the Premier League?

Not talking Neymar to Saudi, no one gives a sh!t about that. He was good, never really became what he was capable of becoming, now cashing in before his thin legs give in… see you later, good riddance. Harry Kane's move from @SpursOfficial to Bayern Munich is confirmed pic.twitter.com/6C2oD1jvTK — Premier League (@premierleague) August 12, 2023 I’m talking, of course, Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, which I think was a great move for everyone. My Spurs mates agree. Sorry to see him go, but it was the right time. Of course his first game (against RB Leipzig) could have (ironically) given him a winner’s medal (DFL-Supercup), but his new team got whacked 3-0!

Even more incredible was the Moises Caicedo madness. Possibly the biggest transfer story of all time. Chelsea trying to buy the Brighton midfielder, negotiating for weeks, last minute, just as the club were about to meet the Seagulls’£100-million valuation, up pop Liverpool and nick him for £110m. Official: Moisés Caicedo signs in as new Chelsea player on £115m package deal plus sell on clause 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇨 #CFC pic.twitter.com/rin2bMXr3l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023 I was properly pissed off, here’s one of the world’s hottest prospects, the next Claude Makelele/N’Golo Kante being robbed from under our noses. It’s amazing that less than two years ago, the Blues were battling to grab his signature for £4.5m.

Anyway, a few hours of moping around and up came the news: Moises doesn’t want Liverpool, he wants to keep to his word and join the Stamford Bridge revolution. Let’s face it, the boy’s a Chelsea legend already. 'I want to become a legend at this amazing club.' 💬



Our first chat with Moises Caicedo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BmhMPiMfBm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 15, 2023 Similar to Willian, who had a medical at White Hart Lane, before swinging across to West London. He had a song for that (“He hates Tottenham”). I believe we are about to witness the world’s best double pivot evolve, Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez! Can you give me a better pairing? Thought not. A point apiece in our 23/24 @PremierLeague opener. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/vMdpX6vnGi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2023 It was a nervy opening at the Bridge for the fixture of the weekend.

Liverpool dominating in a 25 minute period which could have seen them score two or three. But following Mo Salah’s disallowed goal, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were on top and will feel the three points should have been theirs. I was happy with a point. The vibe, the effort, the commitment, the promise, the standing ovation as the team left the field. Right call: Salah denied by VAR.Picture credit: Neil Hall A very different story to the disaster of last season. With the return of Christopher Nkunku from injury and the settling in of Caicedo and the other new players, I think we’re looking for a minimum top six finish, possibly even fighting for top four.

The crucial work for the new coach and backroom staff is getting some of the more senior players back from the six-man injury list, allowing the slow introduction of youngsters. We could see after two batches of kiddy subs 70 mins in, that Chelsea lost a bit of momentum. Point proven: Mauricio Pochettino.Picture credit: Neil Hall Elsewhere it was business as usual for Man City (and Erling Haaland), Arsenal squeezed three points in the end and Newcatle looked a bit lively!

Man, it’s so good to have football back… Next weekend serves up a couple of cracking games. On Saturday, United go to Spurs and Man City host Newcastle, before a London derby on Sunday as Chelsea travel to West Ham. One down, 37 to go... pic.twitter.com/ZGGRpftmfr — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2023 Drop me your thoughts and comments: [email protected]