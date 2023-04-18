Hello my good football people, trust all’s good with you. Not great with me. I’ve been sick for a couple of weeks (nothing serious) while having to endure watching Chelsea!

I mean FFS, that “performance” at Real Madrid last week was a joke. Ok, where the club is right now, I couldn’t really expect much more than what we got, but it was the comparison to last year that really put everything into perspective. Largely the same players but absolute chalk and cheese on the pitch. We went to the Santiago Bernabeu last year and took the game to Real.

It was great to watch, total commitment and belief, beating them 3-2. Together, anything is possible. A huge night at Stamford Bridge, let's do this. 🙌



COME ON CHELSEA! 💙#UCL pic.twitter.com/wghlHUSmqw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 18, 2023 Last week, the Blues looked really depressing. Anyway, it’s on again on Tuesday night and if Frank Lampard really is going to show us why he was chosen as caretaker coach, it’ll be a revved up, motivated Chelsea that gives 110 percent in front of the home fans.

Simply STUNNING! 🚀 @BrightonTools 📺 pic.twitter.com/R6kh9LLm5z — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 15, 2023 I’m not holding my breath though following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the Bridge by Brighton, they dominated us, made us look stupid, in all fairness they could have won it 4 or 5 nil. Got dominated: Chelsea could’ve lost 5-0 to Brighton It’s more than painful to watch, but there’s plenty of quality in the squad and there’s hope for the future. You just need to check a club like Aston Villa to witness the kind of change that can happen in a very short time.

They were kaaaak under Steven Gerrard, they’re now one of the best sides in the league under Unai Emery and he’s only been there for six months! It’s incredible how important psychological wellbeing, confidence, motivation and belief is… Everything that Chelsea Football Club is missing. No one could have predicted Villa’s resurgence. Last weekend’s dominance over Newcastle means they retain an outside chance of making Champions League football… Well done to them!

Quick fix: Unai Emery at Villa It was business as usual at Manchester City on Saturday, with Erling Haaland on the double against Leicester, who need to find something very soon before the clubs just above them start slipping out of reach. I’m amazed that such a talented squad can fall so precariously close to the septic end of the Premier League. Mind you, had it not been the points Thomas Tuchel delivered for the Blues at the start of the season, Chelsea could well have been in a very similar spot.

Former Blues: Coach Thomas Tuchel Leicester did have moments in the second half, but largely due to Pep Guardiola easing the pressure ahead of their return leg against Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday night. And finally… I kept telling you and you didn’t listen, eight points ahead and cruising to the title… Now, it’s eight days until Arsenal fans finally accept that it was never going to happen. Eight days until they stop their pompous lecturing on how the game “should be played”.

Eight days until the “how to be successful and play attractive football” preaching ends!! Matchweek 31 ✅



Matchweek 32 🔜 pic.twitter.com/jrN2ylJjFT — Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2023 The Gooner narrative has changed though after throwing away two 2-0 leads: “We don’t care if we come second, it’s been a brilliant season, London is red”. Shut the f**k up, you care more about this than anything right now. No one remembers second. London certainly ain’t red and it’ll be one of football’s biggest ever disappointments.

You’ve been good, but Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool (and even City to a certain extent) haven’t been at their best. It’s a Leicester season for you without the trophy… It’s Arsenal Hotspur. It’s the biggest choke since Chokey von Choke the choke bloke choked… it’s the biggest choke since cars had manual chokes.