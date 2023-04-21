Anyone who has read my column for the last 10 years will know that I’m an Arsenal fan. Been one since 1989, which means the Gunners have been my team for three quarters of my lewe.

It’s been almost 20 years now since the last time I had the ecstasy of seeing my span lift the Premier League trophy. I’m pinching myself that we’re in this position in the first place with this young team pushing to score 90 points in a title race with monster Manchester City - respect to Liverpool for doing that for four seasons. Matchweek 31 ✅



Matchweek 32 🔜 pic.twitter.com/jrN2ylJjFT — Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2023 And, now, with seven games left to play in the season, that wait could be over.

Thing is, I wish it was one way or the other because I can’t take the drama anymore. Heading to Anfield to face Liverpool on Easter Sunday with Mikel Arteta’s manne eight points clear of Manchester City, I was already paaping. I knew we hadn’t won there since 2012 and the omens weren’t good.

The heat is on: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta But when goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the team 2-0 up after just 28 minutes, I was ready to splurge on a hele new kit to parade in. Then the Gunners did something that they haven’t done all season long and threw away the points when they have been absolutely relentless all campaign. The break 🏃

The finish 🎯#ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/F2AigjkLAI — Premier League (@premierleague) April 21, 2023 There were those stunning comeback wins against Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

And even when we’ve lost to City and Manchester United earlier in the season, I was satisfied that my Gunners left everything on the field. Arsenal could even have stolen all three points again with a late counter on the Reds goal. Total reaspect: Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool I consoled myself with the idea that this was Liverpool at Anfield, after all, and that a point could still be vital.

Then came the game at West Ham on Sunday and at 2-0 up after 10 minutes, I was more circumspect as the post-traumatic stress from Anfield kicked in. Even after the Hammers hit back with the penalty, I was calm. But something was off. Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka had already switched off.

And when our Starboy Saka stepped up to take Arsenal’s penalty to make it 3-1, I’d already seen what was coming. This time there was no rally to drive for the winner. While I’m not ready to give up on my Gunners with the title still in their hands, I’m expecting the worst now.

Any slip-up plus a defeat to City next Wednesday will probably spell the end of their title hopes… and with it my kans to celebrate my first title since the Invincibles. But worse than that, is the heartbreak for this team, who I’ve fallen in love with all over again. All of them to a man have been ysters this season.

Fearless: Arsenal's Thomas Partey From brekers like Partey and Granit Xhaka to unsung heroes like Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah. Then there has been the remarkable progress of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka. I don’t want to gaan aan too much, because I could mention Leandro Trossard coming in from Brighton and boosting the team, while Reiss Nelson popped up with a crucial winner against Bournemouth.

In form: Arsenal's Reiss Nelson It’s almost been too true. But now the moment of truth has arrived for this Arsenal. Can this team fend off City and hold on to the end?

I think we’ll only really know after Wednesday’s trip to the Etihad. And after these two away draws, I’ll happily take that result against Pep Guardiola’s Erling Haaland-led team. In pursuit: Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola After that, I think they will have the belief to bring it home.

And let me say this now, because some haters reckon that Arsenal will have thrown it away if they don’t win it. Challenging at the top of the Premier League is no joke. The average winning-points total since Pep arrived at City is around 95 points - that means winning almost 32 games out of 38.

A record-equalling 32nd #PL goal of the season for @ErlingHaaland 🤩 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/u7VCsfFchq — Premier League (@premierleague) April 19, 2023 Arsenal have won 27 already - the same number as Leicester did in their title-winning season. Anyone who says Arsenal are doing a Leicester haven’t challenged this City side for the Premier League. Don’t forget that City are still chasing the treble - they are a machine. And they have a literal soccer Terminator for a striker.

But I’m going to be keep believing in this team until the ding is done and dusted. At the beginning of the season, all I wanted was to get back into the Champions League, with a trophy bonus to give these manne a taste of winning iets. I can tick off one of those boxes pretty much now. For them to win it from here - they have to show their strength again.